Sheriff: Month-long heroin investigation leads to three arrests at Salem home

A month-long investigation into heroin distribution in Marion County and Polk County led to the seizure of drugs and three arrests at a Salem home, according to deputies.

The Salem Police Department SWAT team assisted in the service of a search warrant at the home on the 2200 block of Maple Avenue Northeast at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The warrant was based on an investigation by the Polk Inter-agency Narcotics Team.

Deputies said 404 grams of heroin and nearly 11 grams of cocaine were found in the home, along with methamphetamine residue.

Investigators said Jeffrey Bledsoe and Adrianne Santrizos were identified as the heroin distributors. They were arrested Wednesday morning on numerous drug charges, including manufacture, delivery and possession of heroin, as well as delivery of heroin and cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Brian Bledsoe was also arrested at the scene on the charge of unlawful possession of heroin.

The three suspects were booked into the Polk County Jail.

