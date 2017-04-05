Oregon jail officer pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with inma - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon jail officer pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with inmate

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (AP) -

A corrections officer accused of having a sexual relationship with a female inmate at an Oregon jail has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct.

Court records show 26-year-old Bradley Davis entered the plea Wednesday, just a day after the Klamath County district attorney filed the charges.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office contacted Oregon State Police three weeks ago after learning Davis may have had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. He was placed on administrative leave after the woman confirmed the relationship to detectives.

Court documents say the relationship occurred sometime between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.