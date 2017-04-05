Tualatin police release surveillance images of suspect using sto - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin police release surveillance images of suspect using stolen debit card at ATM

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance images released by Tualatin Police Department Surveillance images released by Tualatin Police Department
Surveillance images released by Tualatin Police Department Surveillance images released by Tualatin Police Department
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on camera using a stolen debit card at an ATM.

The surveillance images were taken at a bank on March 10. Tualatin police did not reveal the bank.

Investigators said the suspect made three withdrawals from the victim's bank account using the stolen card.

No other details were released about the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-633.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.