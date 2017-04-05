Tualatin police release surveillance images of suspect using stolen debit card at ATM

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on camera using a stolen debit card at an ATM.

The surveillance images were taken at a bank on March 10. Tualatin police did not reveal the bank.

Investigators said the suspect made three withdrawals from the victim's bank account using the stolen card.

No other details were released about the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-633.

