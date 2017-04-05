New Pickles owner trades gridiron for baseball diamond

The Portland Pickles baseball organization made an exciting announcement Wednesday with the news that Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan now is one of the owners of the team.

Ryan told FOX 12 he may be a football player, but that it has been a dream of his for a long time to own a baseball team.

He was looking for something in the Northwest, and when this opportunity came up, he knew he didn’t want to miss it.

“I love baseball! It might sound crazy, but it’s my favorite sport,” Ryan explained. “I have a real obsession with it, so this is going to be a lot of fun.”

The pro punter isn’t taking on the Pickles all by himself, though. He will be co-owning the team with his friend Alan Miller, who has a background in entertainment and marketing.

Ryan believes his background as a professional athlete will give his an insight with the players and what they need.

“I have kind of a unique situation in that I’ve been in professional football for going on 14 years, so I’ve kind of seen it from both sides now, a little bit,” he said. “I know what the players want and what they don’t want. I think I can relate to the guys a little more and bring that unique ownership to the table.”

He also said there are a lot of exciting promotions planned for games this year, including a “Tackle Jon Ryan” night. When asked about what he’s looking forward to the most about heading into the Pickles’ second season, Ryan kept it pretty simple.

“Drinking beer and watching baseball,” he said. “It’s two of the things I do best, so I think I’m going to be really good at that.”

Ryan also said he hopes his pro-football career will last a few more years, but he knows it won’t last forever, adding that when it’s over, he wants to have a piece of the community to where he can come back.

He also said he hopes to be in Portland and accessible to fans as much as possible while he juggles his schedule with the Seahawks.

The opening game for the Portland Pickles is June 6 against the Marysville Goldsox.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.