Body of unidentified man pulled from canal in Lebanon

The body of a man was pulled from a canal in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of South 2nd Street at 1:53 p.m.

They arrived and found a body in the water. The Lebanon Fire District assisted in recovering the body.

Investigators said it is believed the body had been submerged in the water for around a week.

The body is a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average build, short hair and a mustache. The man had tattoos on both of his arms, back and chest.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the identity of the man is asked to contact Detective Justin McCubbins at 541-451-1751, Ext. 4346.

