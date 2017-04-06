ODOT crews work to clean up after homeless camps along busy highways

In parts of Portland, especially near some busy highways, crews are clearing out known "trash trouble spots." In some cases, it's garbage left from a homeless camp that has just been cleared out.

Lately, there have been swift cleanups, some cleared in just one day.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says it is footing the bill for what is known as "enforcement cleanups."

While crews are not allowed to move people, they are required to clean up after them.

Often times, notices are posted to trees and nearby posts in and around homeless camps that are about to be pushed out.

ODOT says people staying there are given between 10 and 19 days to gather their belongings and leave. Anything left behind gets stored in a facility in Clackamas.

FOX 12 spoke with a member of a homeless who explained why personal items are often left behind.

“People come by late at night to those giant piles, go through them so it does get at least diminished, but a good majority of stays because it generally is trash,” Jack Rogers said. "They wait until the last minute to pack up but all-in-all, it's just because we're rushed to get out of there."

Rogers best advice was to clean up after yourself and take your belongings with you.

"Just pick up after yourself, two seconds. We're all good people here, we're all like a family, that's why we take care of each other," said Rogers.

ODOT says it does about 200 cleanups every year.

