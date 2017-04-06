Portland woman reunited with dog stolen from WinCo parking lot

A Portland woman was heartbroken after someone stole her car which had her beloved dog inside. But now, she has been reunited with the dog.

Sydni Martens says she took a quick trip inside a northeast Portland WinCo Sunday afternoon and left her 3-year-old Lhasa Apso named Brie inside. She says she was only in the store for 10 minutes and when she came back out, both the car and the dog were gone.

Martens says she checked with the store for surveillance video but they don't have cameras on the side of the building where she parked.

Martens then scoured the neighborhood and put up posters looking for Brie.

On Wednesday, Martens says she was out searching when she got the call that Brie had been found.

"I got a call from Gresham Police saying that my car and my dog were found but they were in two different locations. I picked up my dog first and then went to the car," said Martens.

Before Brie was returned, Martens said that getting her car back was just an added bonus.

Gresham police arrested 31-year-old Michael Lewis for two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of theft.

