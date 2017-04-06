Fire engine crash injures 4 firefighters in Scappoose - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire engine crash injures 4 firefighters in Scappoose

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) -

Four firefighters were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after their fire engine was involved in a crash in Scappoose.

The Scappoose Fire District said the crash took place on Raymond Creek Road around 9:30 p.m.

The engine was returning to the station from a training exercise when the crash occurred, according to firefighters.

All four occupants were taken to a Portland area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.