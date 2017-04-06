Fire engine crash injures 4 firefighters in Scappoose

Four firefighters were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after their fire engine was involved in a crash in Scappoose.

The Scappoose Fire District said the crash took place on Raymond Creek Road around 9:30 p.m.

The engine was returning to the station from a training exercise when the crash occurred, according to firefighters.

All four occupants were taken to a Portland area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

