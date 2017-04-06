On the Go with Joe at PIR Auto Swap Meet

Joe V. was at the Portland International Raceway getting an inside look the PIR Auto Swap Meet.

As many as 50,000 car enthusiasts will visit the PIR and the Expo Center to peruse more than five miles of booths and vendors, searching for great deals on automotive parts.

The event takes place Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Learn more at PortlandRaceway.com.

