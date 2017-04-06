On the Go with Joe at PIR Auto Swap Meet - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at PIR Auto Swap Meet

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Portland International Raceway getting an inside look the PIR Auto Swap Meet.

As many as 50,000 car enthusiasts will visit the PIR and the Expo Center to peruse more than five miles of booths and vendors, searching for great deals on automotive parts.

The event takes place Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Learn more at PortlandRaceway.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.