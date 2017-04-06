Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Thursday, April 6

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, April 6:

You can’t go far in Portland without seeing someone riding a bike. The Rose City is known for its friendliness to cyclists, and that friendship goes beyond just the bike. The United Bicycle Institute in north Portland teaches locals how to build bikes. Instructors say they are committed to providing a fun and educational experience for their students. To learn more about the institute, visit BikeSchool.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.