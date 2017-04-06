Learn how to build a bike at Portland's United Bicycle Institute - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Learn how to build a bike at Portland's United Bicycle Institute

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

You can’t go far in Portland without seeing someone riding a bike. The Rose City is known for its friendliness to cyclists, and that friendship goes beyond just the bike.

The United Bicycle Institute in north Portland teaches locals how to build bikes.  Instructors say they are committed to providing a fun and educational experience for their students.

To learn more about the institute, visit BikeSchool.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.