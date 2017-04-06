MORE talks to ‘Room’ author Emma Donoghue about new children’s book

When a best-selling book is turned into a movie, it’s not often the author also gets to write the screenplay. Author Emma Donoghue got the opportunity to do just that for the movie adaptation of her best-selling novel “Room.”

The film later received multiple Oscar nods and a win for Best Actress.

Now Donoghue has started a new project called “The Lotterys Plus One.” The children’s book explores the life of a large multicultural family living together in a 32-room mansion. The author says although the book is geared toward a younger audience, there are similarities to some of the aspects of "Room."

“The Lotterys Plus One” is available now.

