Hazmat crew responds to Beaverton apartment complex

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue hazmat crew responded to a Beaverton apartment complex Thursday morning.

Firefighters reported a "light vapor" was coming from a garage unit on the 15200 block of Southwest Teal Boulevard. Firefighters said they were able to isolate the substance

As a precaution, the building connected to the garage was evacuated.

Police were called out to determine the nature of the activity in the garage.

The cause of the hazard was not immediately released by investigators.

