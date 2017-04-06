Beavers-Ducks Civil War football game shifted to Saturday this year

The Beavers and Ducks will face off in the annual Civil War football game on Saturday this year.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24, but it was pushed back to Saturday, Nov. 25, the Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday.

The decision was made in coordination with ESPN, which will televise the PK80 basketball tournament in Portland that same weekend. Saturday is an off day for the basketball tournament.

The UO men's basketball team, coming off their run to the Final Four, is participating in the event, along with many other elite college basketball programs. PK80 tournament games are set for Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the Moda Center and Memorial Coliseum.

The Civil War football game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff time and television information will be announced at a later date.

