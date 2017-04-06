Gresham motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on Hwy 78 east of Burns

A Gresham motorcyclist died in a crash with a semi on Highway 78.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Newton Road, about 21 miles east of Burns, at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Joshua Grant, 42, of Gresham, was heading east when he slowed his motorcycle to turn left onto Newtown Road.

An eastbound semi began to pass on the left and Grant turned in to the passenger side of the truck, according to police.

Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old truck driver from Nevada was not injured.

Police said the incident was not criminal in nature.

