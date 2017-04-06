Gresham motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on Hwy 78 east of Burns

Officers arrested a suspect in the middle of a burglary at a home in east Portland after a young woman called from inside the house while she was hiding from the suspect.More >
Officers arrested a suspect in the middle of a burglary at a home in east Portland after a young woman called from inside the house while she was hiding from the suspect.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
It was supposed to be long gone by now, but a trailer two men are calling home is still parked outside a northeast Portland woman’s house.More >
It was supposed to be long gone by now, but a trailer two men are calling home is still parked outside a northeast Portland woman’s house.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >