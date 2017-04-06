Aloha man who recorded people in bathroom sentenced to 15 years in prison

An Aloha man who recorded people using the bathroom and stole women's underwear was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Leighton Tilford Olson, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of using a child in a display of sexual conduct, encouraging child sex abuse, first-degree invasion of personal privacy and first-degree burglary.

A grand jury indicted Olson in September 2016.

Investigators said Olson recorded co-workers using the employee bathroom of the Little Caesars pizza shop in Aloha, as well as people using the bathroom in his apartment.

Detectives said some of the victims were minors.

The investigation began when the Washington County Sheriff's Office received reports of suspicious circumstances involving Olson. Deputies said he was found to be in possession of thousands of pieces of stolen women's underwear, as well as child pornography.

A search warrant for Olson's home led to the discovery of evidence of the bathroom recordings.

Court records show Olson previously pleaded guilty in February 2015 to charges of possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a police officer.

As part of his plea agreement Thursday, Olson was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender.

