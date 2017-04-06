Right 2 Dream Too camp to move to new location near Moda Center

Organizers of Right 2 Dream Too and Portland city officials have announced that that homeless camp will move from its current location to an area between the Moda Center and the Willamette River.

The camp will be relocated within 60 days to a property owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation at the west end of North Holladay Street where North Thunderbird Way and North Crosby Avenue come together.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the problem of finding a location for the camp has challenged the city for a long time and gave credit to representatives of the camp and Commissioners Amanda Fritz and Dan Saltzman.

“Solutions around locating R2DToo have eluded the city for years, and it was unclear if this time would be any different,” Wheeler said in a release. “I want to thank the residents and representatives of R2DToo, Commissioners Fritz and Saltzman, and our respective staffs for sticking with it. Their dedication to collaboration and problem solving made all the difference.”

City officials also noted that they will work with TriMet on providing people at the camp with no-cost transit passes through the Low Income Fare Program and Fare Assistance Program.

The Portland Trail Blazers released a statement regarding the relocation of the camp to an area near the Moda Center, where the team plays.

"We are aware of the recent agreement to temporarily move Right 2 Dream Too to a plot of land owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation, adjacent to the Rose Quarter. We are working closely with city officials to ensure that this decision has minimal effect on our events and the surrounding neighborhood," according to the team's statement.

The camp has been located on the corner of West Burnside and 4th Avenue since 2011. A lawsuit filed by property owners earlier this year gave a renewed push to relocate the camp.

For five and a half years those living at the R2DToo camp have called it home.

"Everybody around here loves us, they do," said Raphael, a volunteer at R2DToo camp.

Raphael has volunteered at the camp for several months. He says the last few weeks have been trying.

"I hear that we are going to be evicted in like days, but then I hear there is a fall back plan," Raphael said.

There are still a lot of questions on what the move will look like but camp organizers say they are ready and excited.

"As far as the size of the spot and our ability to do what we do there which is provide safe sleep, just a really basic thing that right to dream too do, we provide safe sleep and we can do that there and we feel it is going to be accessible," said Trillium Shannon.

Camp organizers say Right 2 Dream Too could remain in the new location for two years while they work with city officials on finding a long-term solution.

