Portland one of worst cities for dog attacks on mail carriers

Most people have seen a dog attack a mail carrier in a movie, but according to the United States Postal Service, these attacks happen a lot more than people think, especially in Portland.

A new list from the USPS ranks the Rose City at 12th out of 30 cities where mail carriers are most commonly attacked by dogs, with the 41 incidents in 2016. Los Angeles was ranked number one on the list, followed by Houston and Cleveland.

Carrier Billy Brink told FOX 12 a dog came at him once while he was on his route but thankfully bit his satchel instead of him.

Brink wants to get the word out to pet owners about the safety risks so they can help make neighborhoods safer for postal workers.

"What we’re really needing is for responsible pet owners to keep their dogs in check, keep them behind the fence, keep them in the house," he said.

The USPS reports that nationwide the number of incidents between carriers and dogs is on the rise, with 6,755 attacks happening in 2016.

According to postal officials, carriers are serving more customers than ever, and now often make more stops throughout the day delivering packages and even items like groceries due to new agreements between the USPS and services like Amazon.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.