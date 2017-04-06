Affidavit: Real estate agent accused of stealing Oxycodone pills from home

Travis Clarke pointing to a surveillance camera that captured a real estate agent, who is now a burglary suspect, in his home. (KPTV)

A real estate agent is accused of going into a home for sale and stealing Oxycodone pills from a kitchen cabinet, and the incident was caught by a surveillance camera, according to court documents.

Cory Escott, 59, was arrested on charges of residential burglary and third-degree theft. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday and a formal arraignment is scheduled for April 25.

Homeowners reported a burglary on the 17500 block of Northeast 27th Way in Vancouver on Feb. 28.

Their "nanny cam" showed Escott wearing latex gloves, looking through cabinets, putting on his glasses and bringing a chair into the kitchen to stand on to reach a higher shelf, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Escott is not seen taking the pills in the video, but the sound is heard of pills being poured from the plastic bottle.

The homeowners told deputies there were 12 Oxycodone pills in a bottle leftover from a prior medical procedure and the bottle was now empty.

Another real estate agent told investigators Escott made an appointment to show the house that day and stated he had clients. The surveillance video, as well as another one from upstairs, showed Escott was alone, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states Escott told a deputy that a potential buyer from Minnesota had contacted him about the home, but he did not have schedules, documentation or correspondence from that person.

The affidavit states Escott said the buyer was late, so he went into the home and heard a scratching sound that he thought might have been mice. Not wanting a potential home buyer to see mice, he told the deputy he began looking through kitchen cabinets to see if he could find the source of the sound.

Court documents state Escott then said he dropped a key inside a cabinet and had to move things around to look for it, which is also why he put on his glasses. He further stated he grabbed a chair to stand on to continue searching for the key.

Escott stated the home buyer never showed up and he had not been able to reach the buyer again, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Escott claimed to know about the surveillance camera and said he was wearing knit gloves, not latex gloves, because it was cold outside.

The deputy told Escott the video showed him entering the home without any gloves on, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Escott said he did not steal anything and he doesn’t take pain medication, according to court documents.

The homeowners said Escott left his business card on their counter before leaving the home.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.