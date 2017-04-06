Survivor of murder attempt helps Multnomah Co. develop online victims’ tool

A local woman survived a murder plot and is now working to help other crime victims.

It's been more than a decade since Susan Walters survived a murder-for-hire plot, and in the years that followed she found how complex the criminal justice process can be.

Now she is working with Multnomah County to launch an online portal where crime victims can find the support they need.

Walters’ story is chilling. In 2006, she returned home from work as an ER nurse and found a man in her home with a hammer and rubber gloves.

Her attacker, Edward Haffey, was hired by Walters’ ex-husband to murder her and make it look like a home invasion.

During a 14-minute long struggle, Walters was able to wrestle the hammer away from her attacker, hit him in the head and choke him. Haffey died and her ex-husband was sent to prison.

Walters is now a motivational speaker and go-to expert on victims' rights, and she is working with the county to develop an online portal that offers all the critical information crime victims may need going forward.

She told FOX 12 the site is a resource she could have used in 2014 when her ex-husband was up for parole.

He ended up dying in prison shortly before his release, but Walters said it was a scary time and she wasn't sure where to turn.

“It would have been helpful for me in 2014 to have a web-based place to go to post questions, to see what my resources were during that stressful time,” she explained. “It's really kind of like a road map for both victims and the people who serve them during that journey.

The county hopes to have the online portal up and running by this fall, and while announcing those plans Thursday, commissioners proclaimed it "Crime Victims’ Rights Week" in Multnomah County.

