Marion County Animal Control investigating attack that left dog dead

Marion County Animal Control officers are investigating an attack that left a long-haired Chihuahua dead in northeast Salem.

Amanda Reyna told FOX 12 she was walking her kids home from school Monday on Glendale Avenue Northeast when a pit bull came running out of a home. She believed the dog was heading for her 5-year-old son, but said her Chihuahua “Fifi” came between them.

“When he grabbed her it was by the neck and just thrashing her around and throwing her on the ground. It was brutal and traumatizing for everyone,” Reyna said. “My kids keep saying they replay it in their heads.”

Reyna said the owner of the pit bull came outside and started punching the dog, trying to open its jaws. Reyna and her family took Fifi to the vet, but there was nothing that could be done.

She said the owners of the other dog gave her husband $120 to put Fifi down and told him they’d put their dog down, too, but Reyna said that hasn’t happened.

“The dog was still roaming around outside yesterday,” Reyna said.

Now, Marion County Animal Control officers are investigating. They confirm to FOX 12 there have been two complaints made against the dog in question in the past, dating back to March and July of 2016.

Public records show that in those complaints, neighbors said the pit bull was aggressive and had chased someone.

MCAC said this is the first time a bite has been reported with this particular dog.

When FOX 12 tried talking with the owners of the dog, a man at the home said they didn’t have a pit bull and we had the wrong house. A phone call has not been returned.

Reyna used to own a pit bull too, and said doesn’t blame the breed.

“It’s how you train them, it’s the owner. Any dog can attack. Any dog can lash out and kill things. But if you’re sweet and gentle, the dog’s going to be sweet and gentle,” Reyna said. “For me, I don’t want any kids to get hurt. It’s right next to a school. There are two schools there and it needs to be dealt with and taken seriously.”

