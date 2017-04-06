Family still fighting to free Portland ‘dreamer’ from ICE custody

It’s been almost two weeks since immigration agents took a Portland DACA recipient into custody, and his family is still calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release him.

Emmanuel Ayala Frutos, 21, came to Oregon from Mexico when he was 6 years old. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, and Portland is the only home he has ever known.

For these reasons and the fact that he’s has serious medical issues, his family says his detention by ICE is inhumane.

Rocio Ayala Frutos says her family is suffering every day that her brother is locked up.

“I’m at work, I have to work and I’m not concentrating,” she said. “I’m constantly thinking about him.”

ICE agents went to Ayala Frutos’s house, asking about his DACA status. It expired and he was in the process of renewing it, but the agents still took him into custody, a move his sister calls a betrayal of the DACA program.

“It’s a big trust, you know,” she said. “We’re trusting the government to take care of us, to let us live here. Now, that trust has been broken.”

Ice officials say they detained Ayala Frutos because of his criminal history. He recently pleaded guilty to charges that he pulled out a knife during an argument in Vancouver.

He was also recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, as well, and was hit by a car in January, breaking both of his legs.

His lawyer Kristina Holm says agents finally gave him a wheelchair, but he’s not getting the counseling and physical therapy he needs.

“ICE is spending taxpayer dollars every day to keep him in detention when we all would be better served if this young man were home in the care of his own doctors and with his family,” she said.

Holm sent a letter to ICE Thursday demanding Ayala Frutos’ release and said if that does not work she will ask for a bond hearing which may not happen for a month and a half or longer.

Rocio says her brother has been calling every day and seems fine. His family is terrified he’ll be deported, though, and sent to a place he doesn’t know.

“This is all that we know. This is his home”

