Deputies investigating shooting after bullets hit Vancouver home - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating shooting after bullets hit Vancouver home, business

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a home and a business with bullet holes.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

People were pumping gas at a Chevron station, located at 9810 NE 117th Ave, when several shots were fired.

An employee at the Chevron told FOX 12 he heard five or six shots fired but didn't see anything. One of the bullets hit a gas pump.

At least one more of the bullets hit a home near by. Deputies say the bullet entered the home, went through the hallway and even went through two interior walls.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies believe the shots were fired from the street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office 360-397-6079.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 'Pierced' baby picture sparks outrage among parents

    'Pierced' baby picture sparks outrage among parents

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:29:48 GMT
    Enedina Vance edited a photo of her 6-month-old daughter to add a diamond piercing. The image has sparked a discussion about piercings and circumcision in children. (Source: Instagram / Enedina Vance)Enedina Vance edited a photo of her 6-month-old daughter to add a diamond piercing. The image has sparked a discussion about piercings and circumcision in children. (Source: Instagram / Enedina Vance)

    Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.

    More >

    Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.

    More >

  • ‘True Blood’ actor dies at age 39

    ‘True Blood’ actor dies at age 39

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    More >

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    More >

  • Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning

    Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:51:24 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo / KTRK via CNN)(Source: Family Photo / KTRK via CNN)

    A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents. 

    More >

    A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.