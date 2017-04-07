Deputies investigating shooting after bullets hit Vancouver home, business

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a home and a business with bullet holes.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

People were pumping gas at a Chevron station, located at 9810 NE 117th Ave, when several shots were fired.

An employee at the Chevron told FOX 12 he heard five or six shots fired but didn't see anything. One of the bullets hit a gas pump.

At least one more of the bullets hit a home near by. Deputies say the bullet entered the home, went through the hallway and even went through two interior walls.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies believe the shots were fired from the street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office 360-397-6079.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.