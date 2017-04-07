High winds to interrupt spring break on the Oregon coast

The National Weather Service said high winds will sweep across the Oregon coast as early as Friday morning.

According to the NWS, winds between 60 and 70 miles per hour are expected to bang on the doors of nearby hotels, homes and businesses throughout the day.

The manager of Schwietert's Cones & Candy said the winds are nothing new, especially during the winter. Nevertheless, he stays prepared.

"If the power does go out, ice cream needs to be moved into the big freezers," Richard Costa said.

Costa rolled out an emergency generator that is hidden in storage. He said all businesses are required to have one. At his own home, however, he admitted to being old-fashioned.

"I have firewood for my fireplace, I got oil lamps, I got flashlights, so I'm good to go. I'll just read a book," said Costa.

Costa says often times families who come out to the coast during spring break stay at shops for long periods to wait out the storms. This way, they know they are safe.

"They may not have power at their hotel, but they would have power at the shop so it's not necessarily a bad thing," Costa said.

"We figure spring break we're either going to have nice weather or not, so we don't really care," said Anna Bresnahan, who is visiting the Oregon coast.

If you are in a spot that loses power, the NWS suggests having candles, blankets and food prepared and ready to go until the power is returned. They also advise all beach goers to avoid high tide and stay indoors if possible.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.