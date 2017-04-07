Merkley, Blumenauer release statements on U.S. missile strike in - KPTV - FOX 12

Merkley, Blumenauer release statements on U.S. missile strike in Syria

Posted: Updated:
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley (KPTV) Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and Congressman Earl Blumenauer have released statements after President Donald Trump launched missile strikes in Syria.

On Thursday evening, the U.S. fired almost 60 Tomahawk missiles from warships in the Mediterranean Sea. The missiles targeted an air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that American officials believe Syrian government aircraft launched with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.

After the missile strike, Sen. Merkley sent the following statement:

“Assad’s attacks against his own people are heinous and reprehensible. There is no doubt that Assad has committed numerous war crimes, including this week’s horrific chemical weapons attack, and that he must be held accountable by the international community. Assad’s actions are a clear violation of international treaties and Syria’s own recent agreements, and all nations — including Russia, China and Iran — should condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and work together to act in response.

It is essential, however, that before the U.S. undertakes any ongoing military campaign in Syria, the President consult with Congress and seek congressional authorization, in accordance with Article I of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.

Many Americans are deeply wary of being drawn into another war in the Middle East. We owe the nation full consideration of the complete range of options, including pursuit of an international agreement to end the war and end Assad's reign of terror.”

Congressman Blumenauer also sent a statement out Thursday night, saying:

"While it is clear that Assad’s use of chemical weapons is reprehensible, the missile attack on Syria tonight is disturbing. Besides the fact that Congress was not consulted, this was a complete reversal of Trump’s previous positions. This turning on a dime makes it hard to believe he has thought this out and has a sense of where this all leads.

If Trump's concern for the Syrian people is real, he should start by allowing refugees back in the country, fully funding humanitarian assistance, working on a comprehensive strategy to provide stability in that region, and obtaining a new and current Authorization for Use of Military Force from Congress."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 'Pierced' baby picture sparks outrage among parents

    'Pierced' baby picture sparks outrage among parents

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:29:48 GMT
    Enedina Vance edited a photo of her 6-month-old daughter to add a diamond piercing. The image has sparked a discussion about piercings and circumcision in children. (Source: Instagram / Enedina Vance)Enedina Vance edited a photo of her 6-month-old daughter to add a diamond piercing. The image has sparked a discussion about piercings and circumcision in children. (Source: Instagram / Enedina Vance)

    Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.

    More >

    Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.

    More >

  • Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning

    Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:51:24 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo / KTRK via CNN)(Source: Family Photo / KTRK via CNN)

    A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents. 

    More >

    A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents. 

    More >

  • ‘True Blood’ actor dies at age 39

    ‘True Blood’ actor dies at age 39

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    More >

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.