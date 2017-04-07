Merkley, Blumenauer release statements on U.S. missile strike in Syria

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and Congressman Earl Blumenauer have released statements after President Donald Trump launched missile strikes in Syria.

On Thursday evening, the U.S. fired almost 60 Tomahawk missiles from warships in the Mediterranean Sea. The missiles targeted an air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that American officials believe Syrian government aircraft launched with a nerve agent, possibly sarin.

After the missile strike, Sen. Merkley sent the following statement:

“Assad’s attacks against his own people are heinous and reprehensible. There is no doubt that Assad has committed numerous war crimes, including this week’s horrific chemical weapons attack, and that he must be held accountable by the international community. Assad’s actions are a clear violation of international treaties and Syria’s own recent agreements, and all nations — including Russia, China and Iran — should condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and work together to act in response. It is essential, however, that before the U.S. undertakes any ongoing military campaign in Syria, the President consult with Congress and seek congressional authorization, in accordance with Article I of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution. Many Americans are deeply wary of being drawn into another war in the Middle East. We owe the nation full consideration of the complete range of options, including pursuit of an international agreement to end the war and end Assad's reign of terror.”

Congressman Blumenauer also sent a statement out Thursday night, saying:

"While it is clear that Assad’s use of chemical weapons is reprehensible, the missile attack on Syria tonight is disturbing. Besides the fact that Congress was not consulted, this was a complete reversal of Trump’s previous positions. This turning on a dime makes it hard to believe he has thought this out and has a sense of where this all leads. If Trump's concern for the Syrian people is real, he should start by allowing refugees back in the country, fully funding humanitarian assistance, working on a comprehensive strategy to provide stability in that region, and obtaining a new and current Authorization for Use of Military Force from Congress."

