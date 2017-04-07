Beaverton woman says scammer who pretended to be grandson stole - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton woman says scammer who pretended to be grandson stole thousands of dollars

Marian Hayden says a scammer pretended to be her grandson and stole thousands of dollars.
A grandmother in Beaverton said an imposter pretended to be her grandson and stole $4,000 from her.

Marian Hayden, 69, said she doesn’t know how she’ll pay her bills this month.

“It makes me angry with myself because I was so stupid, but it also concerns me. I mean, at our age we’re at a limited income. There’s no way to get a bunch more money,” said Hayden.

Hayden said thousands of dollars was gone in an instant, after she tried to help her family.

“I got a call from my grandson who said he was in jail because he was with a friend who had narcotics in the car,” said Hayden.

That’s when Hayden said she panicked. Hayden was terrified for her grandson, Ian.

“So I said 'Ian, what are you doing in jail, and you sound funny.' (He said,) 'oh, I’ve got a cold,'” said Hayden.

But Hayden didn’t realize a scammer was making the whole thing up. Hayden said he said all the right things and had a well thought out story.

“I’m distressed, I’m angry at myself. I think he’s a disgusting human being,” said Hayden.

Hayden said at one point the man even pretended to be a police officer.

“He said I only had 2 hours and I had to get the $4,000 together or Ian would have to stay in jail for 30 days. I went to Walmart like he told me and got the money cards,” said Hayden.

Although the scammer got what he wanted. 

Hayden said a day later, he called again looking for more money.

“I told him that I knew he had scammed me. Then he tried to do it a bit longer, and then he just mocked me," said Hayden.

Authorities ask that everyone be on guard for this potential scam.

Keep in mind, scammers will not only pretend to be a relative, but will demand payment in the form of gift cards.

