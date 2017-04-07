Deputies: Woman hits multiple cars during chase through Beaverto - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Woman hits multiple cars during chase through Beaverton, Hillsboro

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A woman allegedly led deputies on a chase through Hillsboro and Beaverton early Friday, hitting multiple cars and narrowly missing a construction worker.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies said the female driver hit three cars and nearly struck a construction worker at Southwest 209th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway.

After about 15 minutes, deputies were able to stop the driver near Southwest 170th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway.

Deputies deployed spike strips and performed a PIT maneuver in order to stop the car.

WCSO said it is investigating whether the woman had some sort of medical incident or was possibly on drugs.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was later arrested. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 'Pierced' baby picture sparks outrage among parents

    'Pierced' baby picture sparks outrage among parents

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:29:48 GMT
    Enedina Vance edited a photo of her 6-month-old daughter to add a diamond piercing. The image has sparked a discussion about piercings and circumcision in children. (Source: Instagram / Enedina Vance)Enedina Vance edited a photo of her 6-month-old daughter to add a diamond piercing. The image has sparked a discussion about piercings and circumcision in children. (Source: Instagram / Enedina Vance)

    Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.

    More >

    Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.

    More >

  • Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning

    Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:51:24 GMT
    (Source: Family Photo / KTRK via CNN)(Source: Family Photo / KTRK via CNN)

    A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents. 

    More >

    A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents. 

    More >

  • ‘True Blood’ actor dies at age 39

    ‘True Blood’ actor dies at age 39

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    More >

    Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.