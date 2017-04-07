Deputies: Woman hits multiple cars during chase through Beaverton, Hillsboro

A woman allegedly led deputies on a chase through Hillsboro and Beaverton early Friday, hitting multiple cars and narrowly missing a construction worker.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies said the female driver hit three cars and nearly struck a construction worker at Southwest 209th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway.

After about 15 minutes, deputies were able to stop the driver near Southwest 170th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway.

Large police presence after chase w/ driver. They say she hit multiple cars along way. Got her on 170th near TV Hwy pic.twitter.com/MtohzneN1E — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 7, 2017

Deputies deployed spike strips and performed a PIT maneuver in order to stop the car.

WCSO said it is investigating whether the woman had some sort of medical incident or was possibly on drugs.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was later arrested.

