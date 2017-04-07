Hundreds of thousands without power as high wind storm slams Ore - KPTV - FOX 12

Hundreds of thousands without power as high wind storm slams Oregon

Tree falls through house in Lake Oswego (Courtesy: Bethany Castaneda) Tree falls through house in Lake Oswego (Courtesy: Bethany Castaneda)
In Salem, courtesy of Paul Valdez In Salem, courtesy of Paul Valdez
Tree falls in NE Portland (Courtesy: PPB) Tree falls in NE Portland (Courtesy: PPB)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A rare April windstorm left thousands without power and brought down trees and power lines throughout Oregon Friday. 

The National Weather Service issued several high wind warnings and wind advisories throughout the state that are expected to last until Friday night.

Portland General Electric is reporting over 160,000 people without power throughout Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties as of11:00 a.m. 

More than 60,000 customers are without power in central and southern Oregon according to Pacific Power.

Pacific Power said there are power outages in multiple areas including  Albany, Azalea, Bandon, Brownsville, Cave Junction, Eagle Point, Grants Pass, Glendale, Glide, Gold Hill, Idleyld Park, Merlin North Bend, Selma, Sunny Valley, Sweet Home, Rogue River, Roseburg, White City, Williams, Wolf Creek and the surrounding areas.

High winds brought down power lines and trees in multiple areas. Crews were forced to close I-5 in both directions in Albany due to wires on the road. 

Some school districts were put on delayed schedules due to power outages including Riddle, North Bend, Blachly, South Umpqua, Pleasant Hill, and South Lane school districts. The Bandon School District closed schools for the day. Click here see the latest school delays in the area. 

TriMet said MAX lines will be running on reduced speeds due to high winds. 

Just before 9 a.m. Metcom 911 in Marion County lost power to the call center. They were able to restore service around 10:30 a.m.

Meteorologists expect wind gusts to reach up to 70 mph along the coast.  Wind gusts in the Portland metro could reach up to 55 mph. 

FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said the storm is the strongest April storm to hit the area since the 1960s. 

Although high winds are frequent along the coast, business owners and residents took the opportunity to prepare for the storm. Most businesses have back-up generators should the power go out.  

The National Weather Service is advising beachgoers to avoid the water during high tide. 

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android. Visit the FOX 12 Weather Blog for the more information. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

