Crews reopen I-5 near Albany after power lines fall across road

High winds brought down power lines and trees early Friday, forcing crews to briefly close I-5 in both directions near Albany.

Oregon State Police said power lines and trees came down across the southbound and northbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 235.

Oregon Department of Transportation established a detour. Road crews were able to reopen the road less than an hour later.

