Police: Man attempts to lure 17-year-old into truck in SE Portland, police investigating

Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >
Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
A Springfield man is inspiring others after three years of weight loss. Collin Mcquade, 25, has lost more than 100 pounds and those who know him best said that they have been inspired to accomplish anything they put their mind to.More >
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >
18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.More >
Officers arrested a suspect in the middle of a burglary at a home in east Portland after a young woman called from inside the house while she was hiding from the suspect.More >
The Dry Creek Fire started at about three acres late Friday night but has now grown to roughly 500 acres.More >
