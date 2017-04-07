Police: Man attempts to lure 17-year-old into truck in SE Portland, police investigating

Portland Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to lure a 17-year-old girl into his pickup truck Wednesday.

Police said officers spoke to the victim who told police she was approached from behind by a man in a truck around 11 a.m. Wednesday in Southeast Portland’s Eastmoreland Neighborhood.

The victim said the man offered her a ride and she refused. The man then ordered her to get into the truck.

After the victim refused a second time, the suspect drove away.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s, medium build with light-colored short hair. He was wearing a tan coat and sunglasses.

The victim described the vehicle as a newer tan pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Portland police.

