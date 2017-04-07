On the Go with Joe at Tiny House Conference - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Tiny House Conference

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was near the Portland Airport checking out some awesome tiny living spaces.

The 4th annual Tiny House Conference is in Portland Saturday and Sunday.

Experts from across the country will be there to lead guest on tours of ten different tiny houses.

Learn more at TinyHouseConference.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Person hit, killed by car in Vancouver

    Police: Person hit, killed by car in Vancouver

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:20:46 GMT
    KPTV file imageKPTV file image

    Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >

    Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >

  • Get ready: Amazon Prime Day starts Monday

    Get ready: Amazon Prime Day starts Monday

    (AP Image)(AP Image)

    This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe. 

    More >

    This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe. 

    More >

  • Family seeks help finding Wash. Co. teen

    Family seeks help finding Wash. Co. teen

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:25:07 GMT

    18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.

    More >

    18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.