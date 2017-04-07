One person dead, three others injured after boat capsizes in Columbia River

One person has died and three others were injured after a boat capsized in the Columbia River Friday.

The United States Coast Guard were called to the scene of an overturned vessel on the Columbia River near the Multnomah Falls area late Friday morning.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a fishing boat tipped over, dumping four people into the water.

Deputies said the victims initially were able to cling to the overturned boat but the vessel continued to take on water and sank, forcing all four people to tread water.

Gresham Fire was the first boat on scene and rescuers were able to pull all of the victims from the water.

#USCG rescue crews and local responders responding to overturned vessel on Columbia River near Multnomah Falls. Report of 4 people in water. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 7, 2017

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and crews began performing CPR, according to MCSO. That victim was flown by helicopter to a Portland hospital.

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission says the victim who was taken by helicopter did not survive.

CRITFC released a statement Friday night, saying:

As you can imagine, this is a sad day for the individual's family, the tribal community, and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

The three other victims were also taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.