One person dead, three others injured after boat capsizes in Col - KPTV - FOX 12

One person dead, three others injured after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Coast Guard helicopter (file image) U.S. Coast Guard helicopter (file image)
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

One person has died and three others were injured after a boat capsized in the Columbia River Friday.

The United States Coast Guard were called to the scene of an overturned vessel on the Columbia River near the Multnomah Falls area late Friday morning. 

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a fishing boat tipped over, dumping four people into the water. 

Deputies said the victims initially were able to cling to the overturned boat but the vessel continued to take on water and sank, forcing all four people to tread water.

Gresham Fire was the first boat on scene and rescuers were able to pull all of the victims from the water.  

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and crews began performing CPR, according to MCSO. That victim was flown by helicopter to a Portland hospital.

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission says the victim who was taken by helicopter did not survive.

CRITFC released a statement Friday night, saying:

As you can imagine, this is a sad day for the individual's family, the tribal community, and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. 

The three other victims were also taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Person hit, killed by car in Vancouver

    Police: Person hit, killed by car in Vancouver

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:20:46 GMT
    KPTV file imageKPTV file image

    Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >

    Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >

  • Get ready: Amazon Prime Day starts Monday

    Get ready: Amazon Prime Day starts Monday

    (AP Image)(AP Image)

    This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe. 

    More >

    This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe. 

    More >

  • Family seeks help finding Wash. Co. teen

    Family seeks help finding Wash. Co. teen

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:25:07 GMT

    18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.

    More >

    18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.