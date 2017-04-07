Four people die in small plane crash in Linn County - KPTV - FOX 12

Four people die in small plane crash in Linn County

Posted: Updated: Apr 07, 2017 08:41 PM
LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Four people were killed when a single-engine plane that was supposed to land at the Eugene airport crashed in rural Linn County Friday morning.

The plane was registered out of state and went down in a field just off Peoria Road north of Harrisburg, where the wreckage was visible from the road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the person who reported the crash saw the plane flying low just before 11 a.m., then saw it hit the ground.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and medics from the Harrisburg Fire Department responded to the scene, but there was nothing they could do to save the four people inside the aircraft.

The crash site for the single-engine Piper PA-46 was 10 miles from its intended destination of the Eugene airport. A spokesperson for the airport had no information about the plane’s flight path, whether any distress calls were made, or whether air traffic controllers lost touch with the pilot before this happened.

People who live in the area say it was very stormy Friday morning but were not sure if that could have caused the crash.

“I know this morning was really windy here, it was pretty nasty, so I didn’t know if that had anything to do with it or not,” local resident Ed Glaspey said. “Anytime that kind of stuff happens it’s just hard. Heart goes out to the family, I don’t know who they are or if they’re from around here or not.”

The sheriff’s office secured the area around the crash until the Federal Aviation Administration could get a ground team on scene.

That team, along with the National Transportation Safety Bureau, will be investigating what happened and what caused the plane to go down.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Person hit, killed by car in Vancouver

    Police: Person hit, killed by car in Vancouver

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:20:46 GMT
    KPTV file imageKPTV file image

    Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >

    Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >

  • Get ready: Amazon Prime Day starts Monday

    Get ready: Amazon Prime Day starts Monday

    (AP Image)(AP Image)

    This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe. 

    More >

    This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe. 

    More >

  • Family seeks help finding Wash. Co. teen

    Family seeks help finding Wash. Co. teen

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:25:07 GMT

    18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.

    More >

    18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.