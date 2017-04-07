Toddler dies in trailer fire in Longview

A 3-year-old boy was killed and several others injured in a trailer fire in Longview late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in an alleyway behind a home in the 900 block of 17th Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters said they could see flames shooting up from the trailer as they approached.

A family was inside the trailer at the time, according to Longview Police & Fire. Victims who received medical treatment included a wife, husband, grandmother, young daughter and a neighbor. Each of them were transported to PeaceHealth St Johns Medical Center in Longview.

The husband was later transferred to Legacy Oregon Burn Center and was listed in critical condition.

According to crews, the wife awoke to sounds of her husband screaming and found the trailer filled with thick black smoke. They, as well as the other victims, were able to escape the trailer except for the couple’s 3-year-old son.

When crews arrived, the fire made primary search efforts of the trailer difficult. During the secondary search, they located the boy’s body.

The trailer was serving as a temporary family residence. The car next to the trailer was also damaged from exposure to the fire. The American Red Cross is now working with the victims on housing and other help.

At this time, the names of the surviving and deceased victims are not being released and the Cowlitz County Corners Office will conduct an autopsy on the boy who died.

A cause for the fire is not known at this time, but there were no indications that smoke alarms were present in the trailer during the fire.

