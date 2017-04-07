Man dies from falling tree limb in SW Portland neighborhood

A man from the Garden Home neighborhood has died after a tree limb fell on him during Friday morning’s wind storm.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was contacted early Friday after a homeowner found the man under a large tree limb in a green space behind his home. The homeowner performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded to a home in the 8800 block of Southwest 71st Place in Portland around 8:15 a.m., and EMTs began to perform CPR on the man.

Crews were taking him to a nearby hospital when the ambulance they were in broke down and a second transport unit had to pick up the man and take him on to the Oregon Health and Science University, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the victim as 67-year-old Ronald Edward Kibert of Tigard. Deputies discovered Kibert lived nearby and often walked around the area, and found no evidence of foul play related to the incident.

Deputies believe the high winds, which were reported to reach up to 60 mph Friday morning, caused the tree limb to fall and strike Kibert.

