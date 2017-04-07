Portland police: Man sexually abused teen, gave her drugs

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Portland police Wednesday morning for allegedly providing drugs to a teenager and sexually abusing her.

Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a homicide in the area of Powell Park, located at Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, at 6 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 13-year-old girl who told them a homeless man had killed someone. She said she had been with the man for the past few days.

While officers didn’t find any evidence of a murder, they learned the teen was a reported runaway and that the suspect had been giving her drugs and sexually assaulting her.

The girl was taken to a Portland hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Police arrested Ahmed Hadir Ahmed on charges of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, unlawful second-degree sexual penetration, first-degree sex abuse, delivery of methamphetamine to a juvenile and first-degree delivery of a controlled substance to a juvenile.

Ahmed was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

