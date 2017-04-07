Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop near Woodburn, suspect arrested in Salem

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was injured during a traffic stop near Woodburn Friday afternoon and police arrested the suspect hours later.

Sergeant Jason Hickam attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Juan Francisco Martinez on Boones Ferry Road Northeast near Highway 99 at 12:16 p.m.

At some point during the interaction with Martinez, his vehicle struck Hickam and fled the scene and Hickam fire one shot toward Martinez.

Sgt. Hickam received minor injuries in the altercation and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment and is recovering.

Officers with the Salem Police Department arrested Martinez around 4:35 p.m. He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Hickam has been placed on paid administrative leave as is required during any use of force situation.

The Oregon State Police have taken the lead in the investigation of this incident.

