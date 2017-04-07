Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop near Woodburn, suspect arrested in Salem

Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.More >
18-year-old Alex Johnson has been missing since Friday morning. His family says he disappeared from the area of Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.More >
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >
