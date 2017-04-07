Portland police arrest 14 in undercover sex trafficking missions

The Portland Police Bureau reported Friday that a recent undercover mission by the Sex Trafficking Unit led to 14 arrests as the division continues to address issues of online sex trafficking.

According to the PPB, investigators posted ads on known sex trafficking websites and were contacted by 14 men to arrange payment for sexual acts.

The PPB said investigators were assisted in these efforts by local hotels. The bureau also works with local organizations like Lifeworks NW to help victims of sex trafficking.

Of the 14 people arrested, 13 face misdemeanor charges of commercial sexual solicitation, with one man also charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance tied to possession of hydrocodone.

There was an additional arrest of a man only facing charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance tied to his possession of methamphetamine.

The following men were arrested during the recent police operations:

45-year-old Michael Dale Sizemore of Forest Grove, Oregon

48-year-old Sergio Franco-Ruiz of Vancouver, Washington

57-year-old Robert Rollins of Portland, Oregon

38-year-old Joseph Salstrom of West Linn, Oregon

36-year-old David Gleave of West Linn, Oregon

47-year-old Viktor Bozhko of Clackamas, Oregon

31-year-old Konstantin Viktorovich Konkin of Gresham, Oregon

56-year-old Ronald Herbert Brooker of Portland, Oregon

22-year-old Tyler Jon Moon of Vancouver, Washington

44-year-old Jason Kim Chin of Portland, Oregon

32-year-old Wesley Edward Baumgardner of Battle Ground, Washington

33-year-old Diego Elias Yac Sanchez of Vancouver, Washington

58-year-old Richard Lynn Schneider of Vancouver, Washington, was also charged with delivery of hydrocodone

46-year-old Scott Powers of Milwaukie, Oregon, was only charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine

The Portland Police Bureau asks that anyone who knows someone who may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited to call investigators at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline at 1-800-640-5311 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Tips can also be shared online at MissingKids.org.

