Police searching for suspect in NE Portland bank robberies

Investigators are searching for a man they believe robbed both a bank and a credit union in northeast Portland Friday afternoon.

Officers from the North Precinct responded to the Bank of the West located at 905 Northeast Halsey Street at 1:08 p.m. after receiving reports of a bank robbery.

Employees at the bank told officers that a suspect had entered the facility, implied he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect did not get any money at that location, though, and left without incident.

Officers described the suspect in the robbery as a black man in his 40s standing 6 feet 1 inch tall with a medium build and wearing glasses, a blue baseball cap and dark clothing.

Just over 10 minutes later, officers responded to a second robbery report, this time at the Advantis Credit Union located at 3515 Northeast 15th Avenue.

Workers told investigators that the suspect there also implied that he had a gun and demanded money. This suspect did obtain an undisclosed amount of money before leaving without further incident.

The suspect from the credit union is described as being a black man in his 30s to 40s who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap and glasses.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone that sees the suspect in these robberies to call 911 and ask anyone with information on the incidents to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson by phone at 503-823-1081 or by email at brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

