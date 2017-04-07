Vancouver fire truck hit by falling tree during windstorm - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver fire truck hit by falling tree during windstorm

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Vancouver Fire Department Photo: Vancouver Fire Department
Photo: Vancouver Fire Department Photo: Vancouver Fire Department
Photo: Vancouver Fire Department Photo: Vancouver Fire Department
Photo: Vancouver Fire Department Photo: Vancouver Fire Department
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A Vancouver fire truck was struck by a falling tree while responding to a medical emergency Friday.

Vancouver Fire Department's Truck 1 was heading eastbound on Mill Plain Boulevard west of East Reserve when it was hit by the tree. 

VFD says the tiller driver who steers the rear of the truck saw the tree coming and tried to warn the rest of the crew.

The tree hit the front of the cab, pushing in both windshields and breaking out windows on the passenger side before the truck ran over the top of the tree, according to VFD.

No fire crew members were injured.

VFD says the damaged truck will be assessed to see if the damage is repairable.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.