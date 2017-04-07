Vancouver fire truck hit by falling tree during windstorm

A Vancouver fire truck was struck by a falling tree while responding to a medical emergency Friday.

Vancouver Fire Department's Truck 1 was heading eastbound on Mill Plain Boulevard west of East Reserve when it was hit by the tree.

VFD says the tiller driver who steers the rear of the truck saw the tree coming and tried to warn the rest of the crew.

The tree hit the front of the cab, pushing in both windshields and breaking out windows on the passenger side before the truck ran over the top of the tree, according to VFD.

No fire crew members were injured.

VFD says the damaged truck will be assessed to see if the damage is repairable.

