Fallen trees block roads throughout Portland metro

The massive wind storm Friday morning led to a busy day for crews working to clear downed trees and limbs from streets in communities around the Portland area.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews had to close Interstate 5 north of Albany after power lines fell onto the roadway stopping traffic in both directions.

In Beaverton, a tree fell across Millikan Way near 154th Terrace, sending drivers on alternate routes and leading one to try to help clear the tree by cutting through it with a machete.

A large tree knocked down power lines near the Nike campus. The tree was being held up by lines near Meadow Drive and Tripton Court, and even though it did not cause damage to homes it did knock out power.

The closures list on the Portland Bureau of Transportation website was clear Friday evening, while the list for Multnomah County showed only three closures, all of which were from earlier weather incidents.

Washington County list contains a number of closures from Friday’s storms. The county also provides an interactive map that lets users track the closures.

