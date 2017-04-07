Large tree crashes into Tigard home during wind storm

It was a close call in Tigard Friday morning when a large tree came crashing down on a man’s house.

Homeowner James Holladay said the tree went through the attic before landing in his bedroom around 9 a.m., adding that he was sleeping in his bedroom just 20 minutes before the tree split his room in two.

“Well, my first reaction was was it going to keep going, you know, is it going to just keep falling?" he recalled. "I would’ve been pretty beat up if I was still there."

This wasn’t the only toppled tree in Tigard Friday. On Bull Mountain, a massive tree blocked the entire road, and it was a similar scene on Tigard Street near 114th Street.

While many Tigard homeowners spend the day cleaning up debris, Holladay said he can only wait for help.

“I take a lot of pride in my home and so it’s hard to see it like this,” he explained

While firefighters did stop by to check on his home Friday, HolIaday said his insurance company will not be out for a day or two.

