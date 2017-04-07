Storm knocks out power and water to schools

Friday's strong wind storm knocked out power to several area schools, forcing kids to learn in the dark.

In Hillsboro, 14 schools lost power and three schools had entryways blocked by downed trees. At Groner and Ladd Acres elementary schools, they lost access to running water and toilets, so porta-potties and bottled water were delivered.

“When we needed to use the bathroom, the teacher needed to bring us in groups and there was a really long line,” 3rd grader Ellah Huong said.

A snapped power pole at Hillsboro Online Academy closed a part of that building.

“They texted us an hour or two later and said, power outages, but lunch is provided and the kids are safe, just to let us know that we're fine,” parent Jenna Heidel said.

District officials said students were not sent home early because of concerns about notifying parents or parents being able to come home. Instead, the kids and teachers toughed it out and had a day to remember.

“They gave us a compliment at the end of the day that we did really good,” student Bella Heidel said.

North Clackamas, Salem-Keizer and many other districts also had power outages, but most of them just depended on natural light and cold lunches to get them through the day.

