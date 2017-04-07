Portland police reuniting child found wandering on SE Division with family

Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.More >
A man in Clarkdale has been arrested after he was spotted dragging a dog tied to the back of his truck.More >
It has been more than seven years since Kyron Horman was last seen. On Sunday, crews were out looking for the boy in northwest Portland.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Some boaters came to the rescue of several people whose boat began to sink on Hagg Lake Sunday evening.More >
Police said a 35-year-old man was driving and hit a 31-year-old person who was walking. The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.More >
A missing Washington County teenager has been found safe.More >
An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.More >
A 28-year-old Medford man is facing attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he stabbed a co-worker at a marijuana grow operation.More >
