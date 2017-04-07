Portland police reuniting child found wandering on SE Division with family

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct said the parents of a child police found wandering in the area of a restaurant in southeast Portland Friday night have been located.

Police originally responded to the US Green Café at 9226 Southeast Division Street after receiving reports of a child wandering in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the child, believed to be between 2 and 4 years old. However, the child does not seem to speak English and could not tell police his name, age or family name.

He was taken into protective custody by the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Family members contacted police, who are connecting them with DHS officials to reunite with the child.

Early information indicates that the boy wandered out of the family's home near the restaurant while an older relative was asleep.

Uncle tells me family member was sleeping when the boy got out this evening. Tells us mom was at work at the time & they have been frantic — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 8, 2017

Workers at the cafe said they tried to speak to the boy in multiple languages, but they could only get him to count a few numbers.

"When he came in, he looked really scared. He was cold," cafe worker Whitney Arnold said. "There is actually one other guy that was here and who is Chinese, and he was like really connected to with him, and anywhere he would walk, he (the boy) walk towards him."

Officer said that no criminals charges were expected in the case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.