Beaverton PD K-9 heads into retirement

At a good-bye party at the Beaverton Police Department Friday, the officers all tried to put on their best face, but saying goodbye is never easy.

Especially when the guy calling it quits doesn't really want to go, and let's face it, not every officer is as cute as the one retiring this day.

Like it or not, though, K-9 Kahz, one of Beaverton’s finest, is calling it a career.

Officer Anthony Bastinelli has been Kahz's partner since 2009. While part of the reason behind the retirement is the dog’s age, Bastinelli is reluctant to share the other painful details that led to the decision.

"It's just time. He's going to be 10 and a half, almost 11. Time to walk out on his own and not in a wheelchair,” he said. "He's got a little bit of a heart condition, but so far so good."

Kahz's heart problem was found earlier this year during a routine checkup when his vet noticed a murmur that hadn't been there before.

After a trip to a dog cardiologist, they discovered Kahz's heart has four leaky valves. It is hard to say if that will affect how long he'll live, but a heart condition and the demands of a police dog don't go together.

That meant this week was Kahz's last as a member of the Beaverton police force.

"It's tough saying goodbye to him being with me every day at work, literally being with me every moment," Bastinelli said.

Kahz has made the most of his time left on patrol, though. Just this week, Bastinelli said Kahz did what he always has, put suspects in jail.

"It was a theft from one of our stores, and the subject ran and he found him hiding in an apartment complex," Bastinelli explained.

The good news is Kahz will still be part of Bastinelli's family, where he is not just a K-9 officer but also a dog that gets a lot of love.

Still, there will soon be that moment, though, that morning when Kahz will no longer get to suit up for duty, and instead of riding shotgun with his trusty partner, Kahz will have to sit that one out and stay home.

"It's going to be horrible. It will be hard and hard for him to,” Bastinelli said. “I can already hear him. He has a little yelp he lets out when I turn on the vehicle. It will be hard."

Officer Bastinelli leaves this weekend to possibly meet a replacement for Kahz. That means there will soon be three dogs to take care of at his house, one rookie K-9, one grizzled retired vet, and one Australian shepherd who's just an average, everyday pet.

