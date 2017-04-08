Family, friends grieving man killed during wind storm

Powerful winds turned deadly in South West Portland on Friday morning when deputies said a man was found unconscious under a fallen tree limb before later dying at the hospital.

Deputies said 67-year-old Ronald Edward Kibert lived near the scene where first responders found him pinned under the tree limb and was known to often walk in the area.

"It was pretty sickening when you find out that someone you know and love is gone, and you’re no longer going to see them or talk to them every again,” Lee Kennedy, a close friend of Kibert, said.

Kennedy said he knew Kibert since 1968 when they became dear friends, and added that he is in disbelief after Mother Nature took his friend’s life.

”I’m kind of broken up, but he was just good friend and he helped a lot of people,” he said. “I lost a really good friend whose goal in life was to help people.”

Kennedy said he knew something was wrong when Kibert didn’t show up to work Friday morning, and that is when he drove to Kibert’s house to check on him.

“I was just looking for my friend, thinking he had fallen down or was injured,” he explained. “I thought I could find him and call for help, not knowing he had already been taken to the hospital and passed away.”

The victim’s daughter also went to the house to look for her father, and that is when Kennedy said a deputy pulled into the driveway and asked the family if the man they were searching for had any markings or tattoos.

“(Kibert’s daughter) said ‘Yes, a flower.” The deputy asked if it was a rose. (The daughter) said yes and she immediately started crying, ‘My dad is dead, my dad is dead,’” Kennedy recalled. “All we could do was hug her. You can’t say it’s going to be alright, the pain and grieving are still coming.”

The family said it’s still trying to make sense of it all. They’re not sure why Kibert was way down the hill in the first place.

“We’re left in the open here, as to what really happened to her father and my friend, that’s where we’re at,” Kennedy said. “We have a lot of questions and we’re grieving.”

