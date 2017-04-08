Nearly 40,000 PGE customers still without power Saturday morning

People are still feeling the effects of Friday’s powerful wind storm and some are still without power Saturday morning.

As of 9:45 AM Saturday morning, Portland General Electric reported over 38,700 customers without power. A company spokesperson said about 218,000 PGE customers were affected by the storm.

Washington County was the hardest hit and still has over 15,800 customers in the dark.

In Clackamas County, over 8,600 customers still do not have power.

In Marion County, there are almost 7,200 customers without power.

Yamhill County has over 4,400 in the dark.

Multnomah County still has over 2,900 customers without power this morning.

PGE says crews are working around the clock to restore power.

For the latest updates on power outages, check PortlandGeneral.Com.

