Car drives into building in Oregon City - KPTV - FOX 12

Car drives into building in Oregon City

Courtesy: Clackamas Fire District Courtesy: Clackamas Fire District
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

The Clackamas Fire district said a car drove into a building in Oregon City Saturday morning.

According to firefighters, no injuries were reported.

Northwest Natural Gas responded to the scene and shut off the building's gas.

We will update this story as we learn more.

