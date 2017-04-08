Family of toddler killed in trailer fire sends statement

We are hearing from the family of the little boy who died in a fire in Longview late Thursday night.

In a statement, 3-year-old Robert Alan Walter Lawhead 's grandmother, Mae Chorpenning said:

About 1 a.m. yesterday [Friday] my daughter & her husband woke up to their brother in law Jeremiah breaking a window & pulling them out & if it wasn't for Jeremiah we wouldn't have the 3 that survived. My understanding is my daughter & son-in-law wasn't able to wake up because of the smoke. When Jeremiah pulled them out my son-in-law went back for his children. They were able to get their daughter out but unfortunately not their son. My son-in-law didn't quit trying to find his son until he was physically removed. My granddaughter was released from the hospital right away with little injury. My daughter has soot in her lungs & a lot of bruising but has since been released. My son in law & his brother-in-law has the worst injuries. Both has burns to the outside & their lungs, cuts & bruises. My son in law is still in the hospital everyone else has been released. There's going to be several events coming up to help our family from concerts to banquets. We'll keep you up dated on that. We want to thank our family & friends & the people in the community that has & will be supporting us through this.

A cause of the fire is not known at this time, but there were no indications that smoke alarms were present in the trailer during the fire.

A GoFundMePage has been set up for the family.

