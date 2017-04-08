Family of toddler killed in trailer fire sends statement

Video captured on a GoPro camera shows the moment a car clipped a cyclist on a Tennessee roadway, sending him tumbling to the pavement.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.More >
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.More >
It has been more than seven years since Kyron Horman was last seen. On Sunday, crews were out looking for the boy in northwest Portland.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
An American tourist was allegedly beaten to death by a group of 10 men while visiting a Greek island in the Mediterranean, Greek state media reports.More >
A man in Clarkdale has been arrested after he was spotted dragging a dog tied to the back of his truck.More >
Some boaters came to the rescue of several people whose boat began to sink on Hagg Lake Sunday evening.More >
Portland police are investigating three armed robberies that took place at three separate bars early Monday.More >
